Summerhill International School holds Annual Storytelling & Science Exhibition!

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Summerhill International School, Canal Road, came alive with creativity and scientific curiosity as it hosted the much-awaited Annual Storytelling and Science Exhibition, here, on Tuesday.

The school grounds reverberated with tales of wonder and imagination as students from various grades narrated and enacted classic stories. From the timeless lessons of “The Rabbit and the Tortoise” to the adventures of “The Greedy Fox” and the heartwarming tales of “The Ugly Duckling” and “Chicken Licken,” the students’ performances were nothing short of commendable. Dressed in vibrant character costumes, they brought the stories to life with confidence and expressive flair.

Simultaneously, the school’s budding scientists from Grades II to V showcased their ingenuity at the Science Exhibition. The young minds demonstrated a myriad of science experiments and working projects, each reflecting their understanding of scientific principles. From homemade volcanoes to innovative robotics, the students not only presented their projects but also explained the underlying science with impressive clarity.

The entire event was graced by the presence of enthusiastic parents, turning it into a delightful family affair. The parents’ attendance served as a powerful motivator for the students, encouraging them in their learning journey.

School Director Promila Kaul extended her heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their unwavering support. In a special message, she conveyed her best wishes to the students and expressed pride in their accomplishments.

Principal Swati Saini, Fabiha (Adm. Incharge), along with staff members Rupa Chhetri, Rachna Datta, Ripun Khanduri, Anjali Ramola, Gayatri and Kamla Joshi coordinated the event.