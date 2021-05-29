Sunderlal Bahuguna’s message of positivity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: The legendary environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna passed away on 21 May, bravely battling Covid-19.

Recalls Upendra Arora, Proprietor of Natraj – The Green Bookshop, “Respected Bahugunaji shared an affectionate bond with our bookshop and my late father, Shri Sohan Lall. They both were 1927 born and graduated from the same college in Lahore.”

Arora has shared a picture of Bahuguna meeting his father at the bookshop in the late seventies.

“I had the good fortune of meeting him last year after we were hit by Covid-19 and asked him if he had any message for his fans and readers and also took the opportunity to show him this rare photograph. He recorded his message to telling effect and wrote ‘Say yes to life and no to death’,” adds Arora. “It is my pleasure to share the same with you. Please join in spreading his message far and wide.”