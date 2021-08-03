Sunil Goyal, President & Nikhil, Secretary of Lion Club Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Aug: Lion Club Dehradun celebrated its installation ceremony at a local hotel.

The new President Lion, Sunil Goyal, took the oath to serve the country, devote his services to social cause and lead by example as per the motto of Lion Club ‘We Serve’.

Along with him Lion Nikhil Garg took the oath of Secretary and Lion Anurag Goyal as treasurer. Also board members Amit Garg (Media Relations), Vivek Agarwal, Abhay Gupta, Ravi Dutt Sharma took their respective oaths. VK Vashishth and Saurabh Jindal also took the oath to serve.

Chief Guest, Lion Raman Gupta, President of Multidimensional Lion Club, Speaker Vinay Mittal and District Governor Lion Gaurav Garg and Vice District Governor Lion Rajneesh Goyal, Lion Pankaj Bijlwan and Lion Sunil Jain were also present.

Lion Rajneesh Goyal conducted the Oath Ceremony for the newly elected team.

Lion Raman Gupta informed that Lion Club is working in 225 countries and is the biggest NGO world wide. Lions Club is known for its social and charitable work. Even during the lockdown Narendra Modi also appreciated the work of Lions Club, for providing food and medicines to the needy people. The event was organized by Lion Ashutosh Goyal.