Sunil Grover: We shot a lot of Tandav scenes in Pataudi Palace

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has shared some anecdotes from his upcoming web series Tandav. He said that some of the scenes were shot in the Pataudi Palace.

“We shot a lot of our scenes in Pataudi Palace during the winter season. It’s a very beautiful place and a must visit place for winters. There are a lot of pictures of Tiger Pataudi Sahab in the place from his generation when he used to play cricket,” Sunil said.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political series features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

He shared that cricket was their favourite pastime.

“As we spent a lot of time there, cricket was our favorite pastime. We all including Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Sir, Zeeshan and everyone enjoyed playing cricket during our shoot breaks. Saif is a very humble man. While we all enjoyed playing cricket together, I and Saif became very good friends off-screen.”

The show also stars Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Set in Delhi, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed corridors of power and uncover the manipulations. The show will premiere on January 15, 2021.