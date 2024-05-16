Super Speciality seats increased at HIMS Jolly Grant

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 May: There are glad tidings for students focused on pursuing PG and Super Speciality courses in medicine. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved three seats, each, for DM Cardiology and DM Critical Care Medicine at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant. Additionally, permission has been granted to increase four seats in MD Anesthesiology.

Principal Dr Ashok Deorari communicated that the NMC team had sought a report related to the facilities available at the college and hospital. Based on the report, NMC has approved three seats, each, for DM Cardiology and DM Critical Care Medicine in the PG (MD) course. Permission has also been granted to increase four seats in MD Anesthesiology.

Dr Ashok Deorari stated that students can gain admission to these seats only after NEET-PG centralised counselling.

Dr Deorari emphasised that critical service is essential at any hospital. There is a shortage of specialists in critical and super speciality healthcare across the country. The increase in PG and Super Speciality seats at HIMS would help reduce the shortage of specialist doctors in hospitals after successful completion of respective courses by aspirants.

After approval from the NMC, permission was also granted to increase four seats in MD Anesthesiology at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences. The total PG seats at HIMS have now increased from 123 to 127, and the Super Speciality course seats have increased from 12 to 18. This is bound to benefit medical students.

Principal Dr Ashok Deorari reported that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board had set stringent standards including department-specific clinical materials, compliance reports, availability of blood components, functional essential equipment, number of units, number of beds in the department, and faculty numbers. HIMS met these stringent standards. Subsequently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) granted approval to increase seats and start new courses.

Dr Deorari mentioned that the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, established in 1995 with the aim of providing skilled doctors and quality medical education, has the honour of being the first private medical college in North India. It also includes the state’s largest super-speciality postgraduate teaching hospital with 1200 beds.