Support extends for Sanjay Doval in Yamunotri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Jit Singh Bhadkoti withdrew his nomination and at his Chinyalisaud residence, extended support to the independent candidate for the Yamunotri assembly seat, Sanjay Doval.

As the date of voting approaches in Yamunotri, the graph of independent candidate Sanjay Doval is increasing. At present, both the national parties have informally accepted that Sanjay Doval isi n a strong position. Doval’s election campaign is gaining momentum.

It is believed the Congress high command has realised the mistake of denying Sanjay Doval the party ticket. Sanjay Doval is reportedly getting the support of local social workers and many leaders angry with the BJP.

Jeet Singh of Dichli region has also given his support to Sanjay Doval. Local people gave a warm welcome on Doval’s arrival in Banchaura.

Jaiprakash Bhatt, Amod Singh Rana, Suresh Nautiyal, Anil Singh Rana, Surendra Panwar and Arun Nautiyal were present on this occasion.