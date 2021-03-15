Support sought from CM for War Memorial

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: A delegation of the Uttarakhand War Memorial led by Chairman Tarun Vijay felicitated Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, here, today.

Describing the CM as a simple, warm and humble leader, Tarun Vijay said he hoped that, now, the War Memorial would get state support and be inaugurated soon. Vijay was accompanied by martyred soldiers’ families, Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha leaders, and senior retired officers of the Armed Forces.

CM Rawat sought the blessings of the martyrs’ families, offered flowers to the mother of the late Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, Saroj Dhaundiyal, and promised all necessary assistance.

A request signed by ten thousand civil and soldiers’ family members was given to him by Tarun Vijay, Brig RS Rawat and Saroj Dhaundiyal, requesting state government support for the War Memorial and its early inauguration. Tarun Vijay said that he had great hopes that under Tirath Singh Rawat’s leadership, the War Memorial work would be expedited.