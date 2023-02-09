Surprise inspection held of Mussoorie Sub-District Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 8 Feb: The exercise has begun to end the shortage of paramedical and class IV employees in the Sub-District Hospital. As part of this, Additional Director, Health, Dr Manoj Upreti and Additional CMO Dr Chandan Singh Rawat conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital. They expressed satisfaction with arrangements and cleanliness at the hospital. Cleanliness is being ensured by CMS Dr Yatendra with the cooperation of the municipality, while action has also been initiated on the appointment of paramedical and class IV employees.

Dr Upreti said that the integration of Mussoorie Civil Hospital and St Mary’s Hospital has begun after getting approval from the government. The budget for the Sub-District Hospital would also be increased. He said that, in the past, many doctors had gone on leave without permission. The CMS has sought an explanation from the absent doctors and staff. During the inspection on Wednesday, however, all the doctors posted at the hospital were present. He said action has also begun regarding repair of technical equipment at the hospital.