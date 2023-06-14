Surprise inspection of base hospital by Secretary in Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter
Pithoragarh, 13 Jun: A surprise inspection was conducted by Shailesh Bagauli, secretary personnel and vigilance, higher education, Information Technology, Council of Ministers, during his four-day district visit, on Tuesday.
The Secretary inspected and reviewed the arrangements in the base hospital, OPD room, dialysis unit, city scan rooms and other parts of the hospital.
Bagauli asked about the staff of the base hospital, the equipment installed in the hospital, the health services provided in the hospital, the number of patients coming daily from the Chief Medical Officer HS Hayanki. He directed the CMO to inform the government through a letter about the issues being faced in the successful operation of the base hospital. Every possible effort will be made to solve the problems at the government level, he assured.
