Surprise inspection of base hospital by Secretary in Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh , 13 Jun: A surprise inspection was conducted by Shailesh Bagauli, secretary personnel and vigilance, higher education, Information Technology, Council of Ministers, during his four-day district visit, on Tuesday.

The Secretary inspected and reviewed the arrangements in the base hospital , OPD room, dialysis unit, city scan rooms and other parts of the hospital .

Bagauli asked about the staff of the base hospital , the equipment installed in the hospital , the health services provided in the hospital , the number of patients coming daily from the Chief Medical Officer HS Hayanki. He directed the CMO to inform the government through a letter about the issues being faced in the successful operation of the base hospital . Every possible effort will be made to solve the problems at the government level, he assured.