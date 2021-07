By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jul: Secretary, Food & Civil Supplies and Revenue, Sushil Kumar has been transferred as Kumaon Commissioner with immediate effect. He takes the place of Arvind Hyanki, who was shifted out of this charge two days ago. The Dhami Government has been transferring officers regularly although no mass transfers have been ordered, so far. Sources claim that more transfers are in the pipeline and the orders would be issued soon.