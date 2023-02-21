Sustainability Challenge

Rainfall was greatly deficient in the crucial catchment area of the Himalayas during the winter months. According to the Meteorological Department, Monsoon rains, too, are expected to be below normal this year. On the other hand, experts are upbeat about GDP growth in the country, as also production of foodgrains. It would seem that the water situation is not being sufficiently factored in. The small farmer is going to be adversely affected, particularly as the better off ones lower water tables in the agriculture belts with excessive extraction of ground water to make up for the rainfall deficit.

As it is, one of the legacies of the ‘Green Revolution’ was the ‘technology’ push to promote wheat, rice and sugarcane cultivation in low rainfall areas, requiring irrigation infrastructure of various kinds. This has meant that farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Western UP need to be subsidised in several ways to keep production levels up, causing economic and social distress. A point has been reached where productivity is much lower than in many other countries. At the same time, the eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal that have better natural conditions for production of these crops have lagged behind – mostly because suitable government and technological support is lacking.

It is already quite late to rectify matters as, owing to the subsidy culture there is a powerful vested interest in keeping things as they are. However, corrective measures will have to be taken. The government initiative on millets has come at the right time, as these are hardy crops that were traditionally cultivated in rain-deficient areas. They were displaced by the ‘new’ hybrid versions of wheat, etc., in the desperation to feed India’s millions, but the long term consequences are being faced now and need rectification.

Climate Change is not going to ease up soon. What shape it takes cannot be entirely predicted. It is important, therefore, that scientists and planners ensure India is not plunged into the kind of situation that existed in the ‘60s. At its level, Uttarakhand too needs to identify suitable crops and sustainable practices. The Joshimath disaster, for instance, is entirely attributable to extracting more from nature than it can provide. Lessons will need to be learned to ensure that the mistakes are not repeated. Already, the economic price for Joshimath will be a serious economic setback for the state. Nature is sending a message that needs to be heard.