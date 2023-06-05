Swami Rama Himalayan University Adopts 300 patients under TB free India campaign

SRHU distributes nutritional kits to 100 TB patients

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) distributed nutrition kits to 100 TB patients at SPS Government Hospital, Rishikesh.

Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana informed that SRHU Jollygrant has adopted 300 TB patients under the Prime Minister’s TB–free India campaign run by the Government of India. They will be assisted in check-up and treatment along with nutrition every month by the institute. In future the institute has set a target of adopting 1000 TB patients.

On Saturday, the team members of SRHU’s Community Medicine Department, Rural Development Institute and Chest and Respiratory Diseases Department distributed nutritional kits to 100 TB patients in SPS Government Hospital Rishikesh, in the first phase. During this, Dr Rakhi Khanduri informed that lack of adequate food is the main reason for TB or Tuberculosis in India. Malnourished people are four times more likely to develop TB than healthy people. Discontinuing the drug in the middle of the treatment can cause TB to become severe.

The founder of AAS, Hemlata Behan informed that this kit would be given to 300 patients every month by the Himalayan Hospital. In this, 100 TB patients from Doiwala, 100 from Rishikesh and 100 from Bahadarabad will be included.

Dr Shelly Vyas Nautiyal, who is conducting the programme, exhorted the patients to ensure proper use of the kit. Dr Rajeev Bijlwan said that after this nutritional kits would be provided to TB patients in Doiwala and Bahadarabad.

Nutritious food items like pulses, oatmeal, semolina, eggs, groundnut and milk are included in the nutrition kit.

People who have recovered from TB disease provided voluntary support in the operation. During this Lakshmi, Leela Uniyal, Parul, Sanyogita, Upasana, Apoorva and cooperated.