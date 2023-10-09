Swami Rama Himalayan University conferred CIIE-Gold Award by Confederation of Indian Industry

Swami

(SRHU) Jollygrant was awarded the CIIE-Gold Award 2023 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the “Green Practices Award” service category. The, achieved the honor of being the first and only institution in North India in this category. Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, emphasized the significance of receiving the “Gold Award” and how it recognizes the institution’s commitment to creating a sustainable future.SRHU has established itself as a modelin the fields of education, health, and social development, focusing on eco-friendly activities, energy conservation, water preservation, and environmental protection. The campus spans approximately 200 acres, implementing various initiatives like waste management and large-scale tree plantation drives.

The university has also set up a plastic bank to promote recycling of single-use plastic, contributing to the reduction of plastic waste. Additionally, SRHU conducts awareness campaigns and tree planting drives to educate future generations about environmental conservation.

Furthermore, SRHU has initiated the use of electric vehicles for official purposes within the campus, reducing fuel consumption and promoting environmental sustainability. They have also established a paper recycling unit to reuse used paper for various purposes like envelopes, cards, and file covers.

Recognizing the growing problem of electronic waste (e-waste) worldwide, SRHU has established an e-waste storage facility on its campus to address this issue. This facility plays a crucial role in proper e-waste disposal and recycling.

The university has achieved a significant milestone in energy conservation, with 16% of its electricity demand being met through solar energy. This accomplishment has led to a reduction of approximately 1455 tons of carbon emissions, setting a record for any institution in Uttarakhand.

In addition to these efforts, SRHU has been actively involved in water conservation and purification projects, supplying clean drinking water to remote villages in 26 Indian states. The institution has been named a sector partner and a main resource center (KRC) by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Water Power Ministry) for the “Har Ghar Jal Yojana” (Every Home Water Plan), reflecting its dedication to water conservation.

The university also operates a sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 7 lakh liters of water daily, which is then used for irrigation and gardening on the campus. Plans are underway to use this treated water for sanitation purposes as well.

Receiving the CII-Gold Award is a significant achievement as it recognizes SRHU’s dedication to meeting high-quality standards in various areas, including water conservation, energy conservation, and environmental protection, which are considered challenging criteria for this prestigious award , averred the Chancellor SRHU Dr Vijay Dhasmana.