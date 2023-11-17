Swami Rama Himalayan University prepares for 6th Convocation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Swami Rama Himalayan University will host its Sixth Convocation at Jolly Grant on 21 November.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) will attend as the Chief Guest. Degrees will be conferred upon 644 students from various disciplines, including Medicine, Paramedical, Nursing, Engineering, Management, Yoga Sciences, and Biosciences. The university is making extensive preparations to make the convocation ceremony grand and memorable. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with the arrival of the Chief Guest.

The Chancellor, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, emphasised, today, the significance of Lt General Gurmit Singh’s presence, stating that it is an honour for the students, faculty and staff associated with the university. The Convocation is expected to be a landmark event in the university’s history. Various committees have been formed to ensure the successful organisation of the event. Approximately 644 students from the Medical, Paramedical, Nursing, Management, Engineering, Yoga, and Biosciences colleges will be awarded degrees. Additionally, 14 toppers will receive academic awards, one student will be honoured with the Swami Rama Best Graduate Award, and six researchers will be recognised with PhD degrees.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana mentioned that the previous convocation ceremonies were held in 2016, 2017, and 2022, with notable chief guests such as former President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Security protocols for attendees include arriving at the venue by 10:20 a.m., remaining in designated areas until the end of the programme, and adhering to age restrictions. All attendees must carry photo identification, Aadhar card, driving licence, or voter ID for entry. Bringing items such as mobile phones, cameras, umbrellas, bags, and any kind of weapons to the ceremony venue is strictly prohibited. Wearing black clothes to the ceremony is also not allowed, and attendees are instructed to stand at their designated places during the academic procession’s arrival and departure.