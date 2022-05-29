Swami Rama Himalayan University signs MoU with IIT Roorkee

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 May: At a formal function organized to commemorate 175 years of IIT Roorkee, Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU) signed a MoU with IIT Roorkee, on 27th May. The function was organized to commemorate the completion of 175 years of IIT Roorkee. In accordance with the terms of the MoU, the students of SRHU, Jolly Grant will be able to take advantage of all the technical facilities and educational resources available at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Also SRHU and IIT Roorkee are now committed to work jointly in the field of research and technology. IIT Roorkee’s 175 Years Celebration Committee Chairman Prof. Arun Kumar said that after the MoU, IIT Roorkee is pledged to support reputed academic institutions like SRHU in the field of research, innovation and development. Under the MoU, IIT faculty will also periodically visit SRHU and give guest lectures to the students there. Welcoming this partnership, Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, Vice Chancellor, SRHU said that this partnership would benefit the students of various disciplines studying at SRHU. To make medicine more accessible and affordable, doctors and engineers will be able to work together to manufacture requisite wherewithal, so that the general populace can get affordable medical facilities. IIT Prof. Sanjeev Manhas, Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Prof. Vivek Malik along with Chairman AICTE Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudde, BVR Mohan Reddy, Prof. A. Chaturvedi registered their presence online, while Dr. Vijender Chauhan, Pro Vice Chancellor SRHU, Dr. Sushila Sharma, Registrar, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, HP Uniyal and Dr. Mukesh Bijalvan were present. It may be recalled that many reputed institutions of the country and the world are associated with SRHU. Multinational giant IBM (International Business Machines), International Business College (IBC) Denmark, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Global Health Alliance (GHA) United Kingdom, Lauria University of Applied Sciences, Finland, Rosstock University, Germany with their inputs will have an opportunity to effectuate a formidable force. SRHU also has tie-ups with well-known institutions like Learn-It working in the field of skill development, including Uttarakhand Space Applications Center (USAC) under the Government of Uttarakhand.

(Photo Caption: VC SRHU Dr Vijay Dhasmana addresses the august gathering after formal signing of MoU with IIT Roorkee.)