Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jolly Grant is well entrenched today on its sustainability journey, after having set up a large network of initiatives over the past many years.

SRHU Rededicates Itself Towards Environmental Sustainability On World Environment Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Jun: Conservation of environmental resources requires critical thinking and sustainable waste practices. With this as guiding light SRHU launched several institutional activities and emerged as a model university. In the ‘green university campus’ of about 200 acres, various schemes have been put in placefor disposal of plastic waste, apart from water and energy conservation measures. Importantly efforts have been going on for water conservation at the University for over two decades. In the midst of celebrations marking World Environment Day, Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana stated that it augurs well that many institutes are considering the importance of water today. But, a separate Water and Sanitation (WATSAN) department was formed at SRHU for water supply and conservation almost 23 years ago. Since then, Team WATSAN has transported drinking water to remote and hundreds of villages in Uttarakhand; seven lakh liters of water daily. He added that a sewage treatment plant (STP) constructed at a cost ofRs 1.25 crore approximately has been set up at the SRHU campus. “Seven lakh liters of water is treated daily through this plant. The treated water is again used for irrigation and horticulture in the campus. Also, waterless urinals manufactured with state-of-the-art technology are being installed in public toilets. So far more than 150 waterless urinals have been installed. Usually from a urinal, we save about 1.50 lakh liters of water every year from being wasted.” Dr. Dhasmana further revealed that 12 rainwater harvesting recharge pits have been made under the scheme for conservation of rainwater. With all these, about 40 crore liters of rainwater can be harnessed. Seeing the achievements in the field of water conservation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India has designated the institute as a sector partner. 40 percent of the electricity requirement is being met using solar energy. The first step in this direction was taken in the year 2007, realizing the importance of energy conservation. Solar water heater panels were installed in all hostels including Himalayan Hospital, Cancer Research Institute. “We joined the National Solar Mission in the year 2017. Under this, 500-kilowatt roof top solar panels were installed in Nursing and Medical college. At present, 1500-kilowatt solar panels have been installed in the roofs of various buildings of the university. So far, SRHU has saved about 68,51,600 kilowatts of electricity. With the help of solar panels, the university is meeting 40 percent demand of electricity with solar energy. There has been a decrease in carbon emissions by about 1455 tonnes. This is a record compared to any institute in Uttarakhand”, he averred. Further still a plastic bank has been created in SRHU, in an effort towards single use plastic eradication. Staff members and students are made aware in this regard at fixed time intervals. So far, 800 kg of plastic waste has been sent to IIP for disposal where 70 percent of the plastic waste will be recycled and used to make diesel. A large plantation drive is also conducted from time to time within the university campus, under the ‘Go Green Campus’ campaign. Wastepaper recycling machines are on the anvil at SRHU. Dr. Dhasmana further asserted,“If the demand for paper and other stationery is met without cutting the trees, then nothing can be better. The paperless functioning system has been adopted in the university, but despite this, there are many such works in which the use of paper becomes mandatory. Therefore, we are going to set up a plant to recycle the waste in the university. Envelopes, cards and file covers can also be prepared. This will also reduce the expenditure on paper, file covers and envelopes used in the institute.”