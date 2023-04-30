Swami Rama Himalayan University’s Himalayan School of Management conducts Conclave successfully

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: ‘4th Management Conclave ‘Manthan 2023’ was held on April 28, on the theme “Sustainable Business: People, Planet, and Profit” with the goal of raising awareness about India’s G-20 presidency

Swami Rama Himalayan University’s Himalayan School of Management conducted the ‘4th Management Conclave ‘Manthan 2023’ on April 28, 2023, on the theme “Sustainable Business: People, Planet, and Profit” with the goal of raising awareness about India’s G-20 presidency.

The Conclave brought together industry leaders, practitioners, and academics for thought-provoking conversations on the subject. The predecessor to the conclave was a student led event “Biz Vista” organised on April 27th.

The conclave aimed to celebrate, promote, and learn from great business leaders and their initiatives, as well as to establish a venue for the exchange of ideas, challenges, and solutions among the speakers and participants through the conclave’s numerous interactive sessions.

Dr Vickram Sahai, Principal, HSMS and Co-Patron of the conclave set the pace of the event by sharing that keeping in view the theme of G20 and India’s role in it, the college celebrated the two days’ event as a student driven activity.

Day 1 of the event saw many creative reflections by the students of Management Science as well as over 80 students from other schools. The conclave was held with an objective to engage it as a platform to see what the generation of today wishes to see for the future of planet.

Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama University and Patron of the Conclave, shared that it’s a generational responsibility to cultivate aspects that are people oriented and which sustain the planet.

The inaugural Address was given by Dr S Farooq, President, Himalaya Wellness Company. He mentioned that humanity in people would survive as long as people will live. The planet needs to be conserved. We need to practice ethics in profits and promote sustainability. We should be together for the sake of humanity.

Dr Anil Joshi, Founder, Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO) virtually shared a message for students for ensuring effective management that connects with people and ensures sustainability of the planet.

The conference featured five panelists. Andrew Street (HR Consultant, Rubico Tech) emphasized the importance of developing a bond within the work environment to allow the people engaged perform effectively. Deepak Jain (Director, India Knowledge and Capability Centre, Grant Thorton) shared how their team works towards enhancing the capabilities of their employees to reach their full potential. Rajat Jain (Founder Sunfox Technologies) shared that it is human intelligence that needs to overtake technology and develop solutions suitable to the needs of the masses. Arvind Agarwal (Sr Manager HR, Ipca Laboratories Limited) elaborated on social responsibilities that businesses have towards people at large and each stakeholder should work towards it. Piyush Tayal (Assistant Vice President, Axis Bank) shared how the times are changing and it is time to shift the focus towards providing people centric solutions.

The discussion was moderated by Dr Rajat Dimri, (Associate Professor, Himalayan School of Management Sciences).

The discussions were followed by a student interaction raising some insightful queries, showcasing of conclave glimpses and prize distribution.

Amongst other distinguished guests and faculty members, the Conclave was graced by the presence of Patron of the Conclave Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University; Dr Sushila Sharma, Registrar, SRHU; Dr Prakash Keshaviah, Dr Naithani. Principals of constituent Colleges and many distinguished corporate guests and faulty members.

Dr Shweta Sethi, Co-Convenor of the Conclave, Ekta Rao, Amar Sathe, Dalbir Singh and Farhan established corporate connectivity. Dr Ravindra Sharma, Dr Sonam Bhadauriya and Ashish Gupta were involved as Organising Secretaries.

The students handled stage coordination and guest interaction. Giving away of the prizes and certificates to students successfully concluded the event.