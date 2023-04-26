Swami Vivekanand’s visits to U’khand can be present day inspiration: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Prof Mihir K Das of Ramakrishna Kutir, Almora, called on the Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he discussed with the Governor about making the memories of Swami Vivekananda everlasting about his visit to Uttarakhand. He suggested redeveloping the places where Vivekananda stayed and visited as the Vivekananda Tourism Circuit and to declare those places as heritage sites.

Lt-General Singh said that Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for every person. Everyone can learn from his thoughts and ideals. He recalled that Swami Vivekananda visited Uttarakhand 5 times and was deeply attached to the natural beauty here. The Governor assured that efforts would be made to develop places associated with Vivekananda’s visit as tourist circuits. With this, the coming generation would be able to get information about Vivekananda’s basic principles and educational philosophy.

