‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ to be organized in Dehradun on July 14,15

Dehradun , 12 July : The 15th annual meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare will be organized in Dehradun from July 14 to 15 in the form of ‘ Swasthya Chintan Shivir ’. Dr Mandaviya will inaugurate this camp on July 14 .

The Central Council of Health and Family Welfare is the apex advisory body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. This institution presents suggestions for benefiting the general public by reviewing matters related to policy and program implementation related to medical and public health.

About 108 delegates, including health ministers and top officials of all 36 states and union territories, ministers and top officials of the Union Health Ministry, are likely to participate in this Chintan Shivir . On the one hand, there is a possibility of many public useful health discussions, guidelines related to health programs and the release of related documents. On the other hand, by organizing this level of the program in Uttarakhand, the capacity and needs of the state in the field of health can be presented strongly.