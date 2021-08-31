Taekwondo students receive Black Belts from CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented ‘Black Belt’ certificates received from South Korea to Taekwondo students, today, in the presence of Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association General Secretary Javed Khan, international sportsperson Hina Habib, and Vice-President Raunak Jain.

The Chief Minister encouraged the young recipients, Krunal Gupta, Dipanshu Mehra, Raghvi Chaudhary and Arushi Khandelwal to continue with their efforts to excel at the sport.

Javed Khan informed the CM about the upcoming National Taekwondo Championship to be held in December.