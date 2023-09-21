Tajinder Gupta appointed BHEL Director

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 20 Sep: On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tajinder Gupta, 56, has assumed charge as Director (Power) of the Public Sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise.

A 1989 batch Instrumentation and Control Engineering graduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS), Pilani, Gupta was Chief General Manager in NTPC Ltd prior to joining BHEL.

He joined NTPC, as a Graduate Engineer Trainee officer in 1989 and has 34 years of diverse and versatile experience in project management and concept to commissioning of power projects, across various states in India.

At NTPC, he was instrumental in the development of large size greenfield and brownfield power projects, besides operating and maintaining NTPC’s vast fleet of power stations. In the Director’s Secretariat at NTPC’s corporate office, he spearheaded the team for time bound construction and commissioning of multiple infrastructure assets crucial for the operation of NTPC.

He was head of the construction team at the 2×660 MW Khargone power project with Ultra Supercritical parameters. In two years of his appointment as Business Unit Head, Gupta turned around the construction activities at the 3×660 MW North Karanpura STPP in Jharkhand.

He has been at the centre of ESG evolution that led to the commissioning of the first unit of North Karanpura STPP with the latest Air-Cooled Condensation technology which reduces water consumption in a power plant by 65%.

A true professional with a sharp acumen for in-depth analysis, he carries with him the people, knowledge and experience of the power sector ecosystem for speedy implementation of projects. Gupta has a passion for business simulation games, quizzes and outdoor sports.