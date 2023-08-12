Take all measures to reduce maternal mortality in U’khand: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed the health officials to ensure reduction in maternal mortality rate in the state. Chairing a meeting at his official residence here, today, he also said that, in case pregnant women need to be airlifted during an emergency, they should be taken to the nearest hospitals without any delay.

Dhami also directed them to ensure proper care of the health of pregnant women. The Chief Minister further asked the Secretary, Health, to prepare a detailed action plan in this regard. He added that more effective efforts are needed to reduce the maternal mortality rate in the state. Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar informed the CM that every maternal death in the state is being thoroughly reviewed. Along with this, pre-natal registration of all pregnant women is being ensured from the very beginning of pregnancy. In addition, all pregnant women are being advised and encouraged not only to get timely prenatal check-up through the local ASHA/ANM, but also to call the centralised call centre (104 call centre) at the scheduled time and get the check-up done at the nearest health centre.

The Health Secretary added that the birth plan of all pregnant women (which includes information about the nearest check-up centre and delivery centre) is being kept ready and all pregnant women are being provided free ultrasound in the 18th to 22nd week of pregnancy. For this, free transport is being arranged through Toll Free Number 102. Apart from this, in order to promote institutional delivery, pregnant women in all districts (especially from identified areas in view of road obstacles during disaster) will be provided accommodation in the one stop centre being operated near the district hospital about 15 days before the expected date of delivery. This arrangement has been made in coordination with the Health Department and the Women and Child Development Department. Through this, in case of emergency delivery, arrangements are being made for institutional/safe delivery by admitting the pregnant woman to the nearest district hospital. Arrangement of Rs 2000 per case has been made for the team which brings the pregnant women through doli/palki to the road head/108 ambulance located away from the road and in case of any road blocks during any emergency. Efforts are being made to cover this doli/palanquin system in all disaster affected areas and displaced villages away from road heads.

In times of emergency, pregnant women will be provided facility to be taken from general health centres to the nearest hospital where caesarean operation is arranged by transporting the pregnant women by helicopter if so required. Special care is also being taken that, even after delivery, arrangements are made for health check-up of all pregnant women and new born babies at their homes at fixed intervals. Also, free vehicle arrangement is available for reference in case of any risk. Taking special care of women with high risk pregnancy, arrangements have been made to conduct additional necessary tests on time. For this, the prescribed incentive amount of Rs 300 is being deposited directly into the Asha worker’s account from time to time. Rs 1400 are deposited in rural areas and Rs 1000 in urban areas in the beneficiary’s account for pregnant women for institutional delivery under the Janani Suraksha Yojana through the Central Government. For this, the state government has also made an additional arrangement of Rs 2000 at its level under Eja Boi Shagun Yojana, which will undoubtedly encourage institutional and safer delivery.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, etc., were present at the meeting.