“Talented players will not lack financial support”

Dhami inaugurates mini-stadium in Kalsi Block

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated a Mini Stadium at Pajitilani in Kalsi Block, here, and also participated in the sports and cultural programme organised on the occasion. On this occasion, he announced the expansion and beautification of the mini-stadium and construction of a drinking water scheme to overcome the problem of water supply in the area, as well as construction of a motor road (5 kms) from Fateu village to Danda Chhani.

On this occasion, while addressing a large number of local people present in the Assembly Constituency of Vikasnagar, the CM also congratulated the organisers of this sports competition at Pajitilani held after 17 years. Congratulating all the players competing on the occasion, he described the enthusiasm of the local people as incredible. He said he was participating in the programme not as a CM but as a sportsperson. Explaining the importance of sports in life, he said that it had the capacity to rid the people of sadness and negativity in life.

Chief Minister Dhami reminded that he had participated in various sports activities since childhood and even now could not stop himself from attending programmes related to sports. He declared that the state government is contemplating building a mini stadium in every village. He assured that all development works would be completed in Uttarakhand with the available resources.

He added that the government had started a scheme by the name, “Healthy youth, healthy Uttarakhand”, to establish a mini gym and open gym in every village. Funds for this had also been released for many places. He said that sportsmanship is a spirit useful in every walk of life.

He emphasised that, under the new sports policy that the state government has implemented, arrangements have been made to ensure that talented players are never short of resources and they can move forward on the basis of their talent.

Dhami affirmed that, today, the country is progressing in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, soldiers had to take permission to respond to terror attacks but now bullets were being responded to with bullets by the army. Work on providing free ration to 80 crore people was being done so that no family slept hungry during the Corona period. Despite the different geographical conditions, the vaccination campaign was conducted all over the country. India is scaling new heights every day under the leadership of Modi.

Dhami declared that work is being done to honour and encourage sportsperson. He reminded that Modi had a special emotional attachment with the land of Uttarakhand.

MLA Munna Singh Chauhan also addressed the gathering. Kalsi Block Chief Mathor Singh, Bhim Singh Chauhan and others were among those present on this occasion.