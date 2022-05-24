Tapas Chakraborty’s book on U’khand launched

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: The formal launch ceremony of Tapas Chakraborty’s new book, “Uttarakhand: Himalaya Ki God Me”, was held at a local hotel, today.

In this book, 32 travelogues written by Tapas Chakraborty are included. The Chief Guest was Dipankar Aron, Commissioner, Central GST Department. Other distinguished guests included Dr Sudha Rani Pandey (former Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University), Dr Savita Mohan (former President, Uttarakhand Language Institute), Amitabh Mitra (Member, RERA), Ajay Goyal (Chancellor, Quantum Universitya), Swati Badola (In-charge, National Book Trust).

Speaking on the occasion, Dipankar Aron praised the book and stressed on saving the invaluable mythological and historical heritage of the state. Pramod Bhartiya conducted the programme. A large number of persons were present on this occasion including Additional Commissioner Nitin Vapa and Rameshwar Meena. Praveen Bhatt (Samay Sakshya) and Roopa Chakraborty contributed to the programme.

This is the fifth book by Tapas Chakraborty, which is related to the memories of visits made by him from time to time to the state of Uttarakhand.