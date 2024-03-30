Tarsem Singh murder case will be solved soon: Abhinav Kumar

DGP conducts inspection at Dera Nanakmatta where Tarsem Singh was murdered

By Our Staff Reporter

Nanakmatta (Udham Singh Nagar), 29 Mar: Director General of Police Abhinav Kuamr today conducted an inspection at the site in Nanakmatta where Dera Kar Sewa Chief Tarsem Singh was murdered yesterday. The incident site was inspected thoroughly from all angles. The DGP sought detailed information about the incident from the Kar Sevaks present in the camp at the time of the incident. At the same time, Kumar expressed full support and sympathy for the Dera members and family members of Tarsem Singh and observed that this was a gruesome incident. Later, the DGP also held a conference with the district level officials at Nanakmatta police station. During this meeting, he issued strict directions to them to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Speaking informally with the local media persons present at the time of the inspection, Kumar conceded that this was a major and a very serious crime. He added that he had expressed condolences to the family and Dera members and assured them that the Police would leave no stone unturned in identifying and nabbing the killers. Kumar added that the Police had constituted an SIT and 11 Police teams to investigate. Kumar said that he would not like to speculate about the information that has been viral in the case as some of the information may be factual and some might just turn out to be speculation. This is an early stage in the inquiry into the case but he could assure that not only the two who were caught on CCTV firing at and killing the Dera Chief would be identified and arrested, but the Police will also unearth any conspiracy. Those behind the murder, if any, would also be arrested. Kumar further noted that the Police are also in touch with the UP Police in neighbouring districts and that three teams have been sent to other states. He asserted that the best and experienced police officers from Udham Singh Nagar Police and other places have been inducted into the investigating teams.

It may be recalled that yesterday morning the Dera Kar Seva Chief Tarsem Singh was shot by an unknown gunman. It is now clear from the CCTV footage that two unknown persons came on a motorcycle, out of which the person sitting behind fired twice at Baba Tarsem Singh with a 315 bore weapon and fled from the spot on the motorcycle. Due to the bullet, Baba Tarsem Singh got injured and fell down on the spot. He was immediately taken to Panchratan Hospital, Nanakmatta, by his attendants for treatment, where the doctor referred him to a higher centre in view of his serious condition. The Baba was taken to Swastik Hospital, Khatima, where he was declared dead.

Police claim that some important clues related to the incident have been received, on the basis of which the Senior Superintendent of Police gave directions to uncover the incident and 11 teams were formed.