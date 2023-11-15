Tarun Bharat Sangh, Alwar, Rajasthan, honored with Swami Rama Humanitarian Award-2023

On behalf of the organization, the award was received by Rajendra Singh, well-known water conservationist and environmentalist and known as the waterman of India.

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 13 Nov: The 28th Mahasamadhi Day of Dr. Swami Rama, the founder of Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT), was celebrated on 13th November.

Padmashri Swami Bharat Bhushan (Yogi) was chief guest at the event.

The Chairman of HIHT’s Executive Committee and the Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, stated that, “It is a matter of pride that, the social organization ‘Tarun Bharat Sangh, Alwar, Rajasthan’ is recipient of the Swami Rama Humanitarian Award-2023 for its exceptional contributions in the field of environmental and water conservation, organic farming, and promoting self-governance in rural areas. The exceptional work of this organization has had a huge impact on humanity and may it’s work continue to grow and flourish in right earnestness.”

On behalf of the organization, the award was received by Rajendra Singh, well-known water conservationist and environmentalist and known as the waterman of India.

This organisation has successfully provided water to nearly 1000 villages struggling with water scarcity. For this achievement, the organization also received a gold medal, a certificate of excellence, and a cash award of 10 lakh rupees.

During the event, the outstanding employees of HIHT were also honored with the “Outstanding Employee Award.” Additionally, the launch of HIHT’s 2024 annual calendar took place, followed by a luncheon. Swamiji’s disciples also participated in the celebration.