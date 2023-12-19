Tarun Vijay meets EAM Dr Jaishankar, discusses regional cultural links

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 18 Dec: Former MP and founder Chairman, Uttarakhand War Memorial, Tarun Vijay had a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed various ancient cultural threads that bind various regions with India’s ancient wisdom and spiritualism. Tarun Vijay has been awarded MEA Chair of Excellence for his research work on Indian Influence on the Chinese mind.

He presented Dr Jaishankar his pictures of the Harwan (Kashmir) Buddhist monastery remains with which Kumarajiva and father Kumarayana are connected. It was a great seat of Buddhist teachings in the early 3rd Century. Tarun Vijay is trying to revive the site and also Dehradun’s

3rd Century Ashwamedha site that is still inaccessible though it was declared a National Monument.