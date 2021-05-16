Tarun Vijay thanks CM Rawat for helping disabled  persons with vaccine

15th May Dehradun- Former MP and President War memorial, Tarun Vijay, helped 47 specially abled persons to have their first vaccine . He said that a central govt directive has been issued that makes it mandatory for all state govts to give priority to the physically disabled persons and help them get vaccines without having to stand in a queue. Visually challenged, physically disabled like spastic and autistic persons are included in this category.

He thanked the CM, Tirath Singh Rawat, for being very sensitive to this aspect and accepting his request immediately. Tarun Vijay said that CM Rawat’s Covid relief policies and programmes are making the desired impact and Uttarakhand is on way to fast recovery.

He also thanked the dynamic DM Ashish Srivastav, and CMO Dr Rajiv Dikshit for helping the disabled persons.

It is noteworthy that Tarun vijay has also helped Ramakrishna Mission hospital Kishanpur get 50 PPEs from Mumbai, and is arranging for some more help.

He said that this is the time to rise above all differences and party affiliations and work together to help the people of the state.