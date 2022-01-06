Tata Motors delivers new Vaccine Van

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima, 4 Jan: Furthering its commitment to improve the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates, Tata Motors recently announced the delivery of two Tata Winger Vaccine Vans to the Indian Red Cross Society to support the Uttarakhand Government’s COVID vaccination drive, raise awareness, and enhance coverage in rural pockets of Udham Singh Nagar District.

A Winger vaccination van was flagged off at an event in Khatima on 29 December, 2021, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Yugal Kishor Pant, District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar, Tata Motors Pantnagar Plant Head, Anal Vijay Singh, the Tata Motors Plant Team including the Union General Secretary, and the Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society – Uttarakhand.

The Tata Motors Vaccine Van is built on Tata Winger’s versatile platform and is customised to facilitate smooth vaccination in rural areas and is equipped with enhanced safety features and required medical instruments. Its on-ground operation will occur in coordination with the Indian Red Cross Society, District Immunisation Office (DIO) and doctors from the Government Health Department.