Tata Motors lifts Trophy at U’khand Prelims of CII’s 34th Quality Circle Competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 15 Sep: Confederation of Indian Industry concluded its 34th Quality Circle Competition, here, today. Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand shared that Confederation has been a pioneer in the quality movement in India and has been instrumental in organising Quality Circle Competitions for the past 33 years at the State, Regional and National Levels. The winners of today’s competition will go to the Regional Finals and then on to the National Finals. Dawar shared that companies from Kumaon region and outside Uttarakhand also participated in the competition.

Over 120 workers from 18 circles across various industry backgrounds participated in this two-day virtual competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplace. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activity.

The Creative Thinkers Quality Circle of Tata Motors Limited was adjudged the winner and awarded in the 34th QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2021. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by Sparkling Vision Quality Circle from Panasonic Life Solutions; while ‘Decrease the Energy Consumption Load due to AHU Quality Circle from ITC Ltd – Food Unit was the “Second Runner up”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Final, as a precursor to the National Competition.

The Award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by Jay Bharat: Neel Metal Products Limited; the award for Best Solution went to Utkarsh: Bharat Electronics Ltd; the Award for Best Innovation was won by Innovative: Napino Auto Electronics Ltd; and the Award for Creativity was won by URVI: Honeywell Electrical Devices & Systems.

Imagine from Halonix Technologies; Team Lakshya from Tupperware India; Prayaas from Rockman Industries received the Special Recognition Award.

The panel of judges comprised Amit Vaidya, Ajay Tanwar, and Raj Kumar Shripad.

Beer Singh Budhiyal, ADM, Finance, Haridwar, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Yashpal Sardana, Convener, Panel on MSME and Competitiveness, announced the winners at the valedictory session. Sardana mentioned that Quality Control is essential to building a successful business. It also forms the basis of an efficient business that minimises waste and operates at high levels of productivity. He further shared that Quality Circle is one of the employee participation methods and implies the development of skills, capabilities, confidence and creativity through the cumulative process of education, training, work experience and participation.