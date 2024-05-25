TAVI: Heart Valve Replacement conducted without Surgery at Himalayan Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 May: The Cardiac Department doctors at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, successfully performed a heart valve replacement using the new TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) technique without open surgery. For the first time, an 80-year-old patient’s heart valve was replaced using the TAVI technique. The elderly patient is now completely healthy and has been discharged after treatment.

Dr Anurag Rawat, Head of the Cardiac Department and Senior Cardiologist at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, said that a few days ago, an 80-year-old elderly patient visited their OPD. Tests revealed that the patient was suffering from severe stenosis of the aortic valve, located in the main artery (aorta) that supplies blood to the heart and body. This condition was putting immense pressure on the patient’s heart, causing breathlessness. The patient was at risk of heart failure or severe irregular heartbeat.

Dr Anurag Rawat explained that, traditionally, such cases were treated using the open-heart surgery technique. However, due to the patient’s advanced age, surgery was deemed high-risk. Therefore, for the first time, the TAVI technique was used for the patient’s heart valve replacement and treatment. In the TAVI technique, the aortic valve is implanted using an angiographic method without incisions or anesthesia. This procedure is known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI).

Dr Rawat further mentioned that, with increasing age and deteriorating lifestyle of people, the prevalence of diseases is rising. However, with advanced medical technology, treatment has become much simpler and more accessible.

Dr Hemchandra Pandey, Director (Health Services) at Himalayan Hospital, congratulated the entire Cardiac Department and said that by performing such high-level procedures, the department has reached new heights while serving the general public.

The procedure was performed by Dr Anurag Rawat, Dr Bhavana Singh, Dr Kunal Gururani, Dr Chandramohan Belwal, Dr Deepak Oberoi, technician Praveen Kumar, Pramod Singh, Virendra, and the nursing team.

Senior Cardiologist Dr. Anurag Rawat explained that aortic valve stenosis is a condition commonly seen in the elderly, with a high risk of death if untreated. The treatment involves aortic valve replacement, previously done only through open-heart surgery.

Senior Cardiologist Dr Kunal Gururani explained that, in this process, a new valve is inserted without removing the damaged old valve. The new valve is placed inside the damaged valve. This procedure is known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI). In this surgery, the TAVI is performed successfully, and the patient recovers within a few days and returns home.

According to a report, about a quarter (24.8%) of all deaths in India are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Aortic valve stenosis is a severe heart condition common in old age. It is the third most common valve disease in the adult population of India, seen in 7.3% of cases. Cardiologist Dr Chandramohan Belwal stated that, traditionally, this was treated with open-heart surgery, a serious and complex procedure requiring prolonged hospital stays and long recovery time. Thus, the TAVI technique is nothing short of a boon for heart patients.