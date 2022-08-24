Teacher arrested in UKSSSC paper leak scam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Aug: The STF has arrested a government teacher posted in Bageshwar in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) question paper leak scam. The arrested teacher is believed to be an important link between the coyping mafias of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

STF today arrested Jagdish Goswami, resident of Chaukhutia, district Almora, after recording statements of some students who had passed the examination by paying for access to the leaked question paper. These students are being interrogated in the scam by the STF over the past 48 hours. Presently the accused is posted in Government Higher Secondary School, Malsuna, Kanda, District Bageshwar.

It is alleged that the question paper was provided along with solved answers by him to the students in his area by taking them to Dhampur in UP and then dropped back at the Examination Centres just before the examination that was conducted in December last. So far, 22 persons have been arrested in the scam by the STF even as more arrests are likely soon.