Teacher, Ugandan woman among 3 held for peddling cocaine

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Mar: A woman drug-peddler from Uganda and a couple were arrested by the Uttarakhand police from here with cocaine weighing around 16.35 grams, cash amounting to Rs 6,35,000, and a car were recovered from them.

The trio have been identified as Sanyu Dianah of Uganda and Sarathi Sahni of Pritam Road, and his wife, Ritika Sahni, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said.

Dianah is an active member of the dreaded Cobra gang that used to supply drugs to college and school students in Dehradun and elsewhere in the state. Dianah had come to India on a business visa. She came to Dehradun from Delhi to supply drug consignments to her agents and peddlers located in different areas. On checking Dianah’s passport, it was found that she had visited many countries.

Later, two others, including Ritika Sahni, a former teacher of a prestigious school and her husband, were also held in this connection. According to police, the three were members of the Cobra gang and supplied cocaine at parties and their main target were college and school students.

The Ugandan woman used to supply cocaine to the couple who in turn supplied it to students earning huge commissions in the process, police said.

It has been learnt that Dianah had come to Dehradun to supply cocaine as per the demand raised by the Sahni couple. During the interrogation, Sarathi said he is the marketing head of a private company and gets cocaine from Delhi and other places. His wife, who earlier worked as a teacher, helped him in supplying the drugs in big parties organised in Dehradun, police sources said.

The SSP said the Rajpur Police had arrested three other members of the Cobra gang with drugs. Investigations are underway to nab other gangsters and their associates, the SSP said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recently given instructions to the police to free the state from the menace of drugs.