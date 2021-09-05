Teachers honoured by Rotary and others

DEHRADUN, 4 Sept: Every year Rotary honors our true warriors, who undertake the selfless role to educate young minds, and lay the foundations for the future of our country. This year also Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills felicitated 16 teachers , principals, head of institutions of Dehradun from different institutions on Teacher’s Day. In an event organized at Skill-eD, in collaboration with Doon Global School, teachers and heads of different institutions were awarded with a certificate from Rotary International and District 3080, named as “Nation Builder Award 2021.” Club president, Puneet Tandon welcomed all the esteemed guests and briefed them about the Nation Builder award. Chief guest on the occasion was Ranbir Singh, Regional Officer CBSE.

Speaking on the occasion Ranbir Singh appreciated the concept of felicitating teachers for their unconditional services in making career of others.

He shared some of his life experiences with the audience which were of great learning for all.

Rtn. Ankit Agarwal was the master of ceremonies while Club Secretary Tapan Kaushik delivered the vote of thanks. Present on the occasion were Dr Jayant Nawani, Vikas Agarwal, Rasik Bhatia, Pankaj Agarwal, Jagriti Nawani, Dr BK Oli, Sandeep Singh and others .

The recipients included, Sanjay Kumar, Principal KV – ITBP; Manu Mehrotra, Director Activities and Community Service The Doon School; Ravi Kant Sapra, Director The Sapience School; Sunita Rawat, Director / Principal Anunaad Public School;

Sushma Chaudhary, Principal Colonel’s Academy; Mohit Dadhich, Student Engagemen Head UPES; Ashish Karn, Associate Professor UPES, Michelle Gardener, Vice Principal St. Jude’s School;

Preeti Sinha, Senior Manager CLAT Possible; Seema Hanvey, Principal The Doon Global School; Priggya Arora, Founder – PA Legal PA; Abha Barthwal, HOD Biology The Convent of Jesus & Mary School; Manisha Dogra, IB/MYP Science Teacher Woodstock School; DPS Gupta, Principal Guru Nanak Academy;

Bharti Nagalia, Principal Sherwood Public School; Ajay Sharma, Nature Based Programmes; Jyoti Oli, Cordinator Marshall School.