Teachers, students of Law College Dehradun appreciated for contributing to Legal App

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 May: Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University, has been awarded a certificate of appreciation for its special contribution to the creation of Tele Law Nyaya Setu App developed by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice under the ‘Hamara Samvidhan-Hamara Samman’ campaign.

It may be noted that the ‘Hamara Samvidhan-Hamara Samman’ campaign was launched by the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on 24 January 2024. Under this scheme, an App based on the laws of the Central Government and State Governments was created to disseminate legal information to the public at large and contribute to development work. Participants were honoured with a certificate by the Ministry for their contribution in this work.

Those who received appreciation were Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Prof Poonam Rawat, Abhiranjan Dixit, Sudeep Chandra, Priyamvada Chandel, Gargi Pant, Himanshu Malwa, Srishti and Kanan Joshi.

President of the University Jitendra Joshi said in this regard that it is a matter of pride for the University that the teachers and students of the College have been appreciated for promoting the Pro Bono culture in the country and spreading legal knowledge nationwide.

Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that the Pro Bono Club of Law College Dehradun has been working under the guidance of the Ministry of Law and Justice for the last two years. He said that the App ‘Tele Law Nyaya Setu’ based on Artificial Intelligence is easy to use for the common person and, till now, more than 90 lakh people have been benefited from it.