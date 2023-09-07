Teachers will play important role in making India Vishwaguru: Gov

‘Shailesh Matiyani State Educational Awards’ presented

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 5 Sept: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the “Shailesh Matiyani State Educational Award” felicitation ceremony was organised at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat felicitated 17 teachers at the ceremony, who were selected for the Shailesh Matiyani State Educational Awards in the year 2022. This honour has been given to 10 primary teachers, 6 secondary teachers and 1 teacher-trainer.

Addressing the programme as the Chief Guest, the Governor congratulated the award-winning teachers and said that, after receiving the award, their responsibility and role had increased even more. He said that the excellent teachers selected for the State Educational Awards are an inspiration for other teachers.

Governor Singh added that the ‘Guru’ has an important role and he/she is the true guide of the children after the parents. Whatever knowledge one receives is possible only by the grace of the Guru. He said that only teachers can take the future of the children in the right direction. By 2047, teachers would play an important role in making India the Vishwaguru.

Lt-General Singh said that a golden India is being built under the guidance of the eminent teachers. Only teachers can change the thinking and perception of the entire society. He said that only under the guidance of teachers would students re-establish India as a strong, prosperous world leader on the strength of education, knowledge and skills. He appealed to the teachers to make their excellent contribution to the bright future of the children.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described teachers as nation builders. He also announced the academic award amount would be raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000. The Chief Minister also termed the inclusion of 35 percent women among the awardees as an honour. Congratulating all the award winners, he also appreciated their commitment to the students.

Chief Minister Dhami expected all the teachers to create a new generation that is full of knowledge and wisdom so that it can successfully solve all the challenges of today. He added this was the opportunity to pay best respects to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The land of India has given many high-class teachers, he reminded.

The CM added that the New Education Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an effort to prepare children for future needs, which has been prepared after consultation with various stakeholders, in which teachers have also played a big role. He said that teachers play a central role in making this education policy successful and fruitful. It has to be imparted in a way that it becomes the basis of the life of the students.

Dhami pointed out that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy 2020 along with the launch of Bal Vatikas. With the implementation of the new National Education Policy by the government, all efforts are being made to make teachers suitably competent, so that education can be made more effective and students can master in new technologies. He said that the ‘five vows’ of Prime Minister Modi’s Amrit Kaal should be discussed regularly in the schools.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that, due to the tireless efforts of all, the standard of education in the State has improved. Like last year, this year, too, teachers are being felicitated for doing excellent work. He spoke about the work and innovations being done by the Education Department.

Secretary, School Education, Ravinath Raman welcomed those present at the felicitation ceremony. Director General, School Education, Banshidhar Tiwari proposed the vote of thanks. Additional Secretary, Education, Ranjana Rajguru, other high officials of the Education Department, and teachers who received the award were present on the occasion.