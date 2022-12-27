Teaching course on ‘Basics of Molecular Oncology’ organised by SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Dec: The Department of Radiation Oncology, Cancer Research Institute, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Swami Rama Himalayan University, conducted a teaching course on ‘Basics of Molecular Oncology’ for post graduate students of Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pathology, General Surgery, Under Graduate students and Bio Sciences students on 24 December.

The course was formally inaugurated by Director, Health Sciences, Prof Muhstaq Ahmad; Director, Cancer Research Institute, Dr Prof Sunil Saini; Principal, Bio Sciences, Prof Sanjay Gupta; Programme Director MQ Baig from JK Cancer Institute; Programme Coordinator, Dr Prof Meenu Gupta, Head of Department Radiation Oncology, HIMS, and Dr Prof AK Rathi from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, along with other faculty including Dr Vinay Kumar, Dr Smita Chandra, Dr Vivek Kumar and Dr Sanjeev Pandey.

More than 150 participants and guests were in attendance to understand the Principles of Molecular Oncology and their clinical implication and application.

Various teaching modules were used for the audience. Enhanced enthusiasm to learn from this academic course enlisted good participation and made the event a huge success.

This teaching course of Molecular Oncology was approved by various National Members of Association of Radiation Oncology of India. SRHU conducted the first course in India by Dr Prof (Major) MQ Baig, who is certified for this course from John Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA. This course will be taught all across the country in the near future.

According to VC, SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, “Cancer research and learning saves lives. The aim of studying cancer is to develop effective methods to cure this dreadful disease we call cancer. And, we at SRHU are always ready to push the boundaries in this regard.”