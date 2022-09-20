Team Adventhrill climbs Mount Kala Nag

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Team Adventhrill started its Mission Everest 2024 for the support of children with autism by successfully climbing the highest peak, Kala Nag 6387 metres, in the Saraswati Mountain Range of Uttarkashi District.

The expedition was completed in 8 days by a 5 member team of Adventhrill, which was accomplished with Alpine Technology. The expedition was led by Vijay Pratap Singh, the founder of Adventhrill.

Other mountaineers Raghu Bisht, Manoj Rana, Sagar Kumbhare and Vedant Rastogi showed indomitable courage.

In Alpine technology, the mountaineer takes his or her belongings, equipment, ration to each camp without the help of any porter or Sherpa, and also fix the ropes by themselves.

The campaign, which started on 9 September ended in Taluka on 16 September. During this, the team also faced bad weather. It reached the summit camp on 13 September, where it faced heavy snowfall but finally achieved its target.

Adventhrill is an outdoor adventure community based in Uttarakhand, which has been striving for the last 6 years for self-reliance among the youth of the Himalayan region.