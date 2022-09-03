Team Bhagat Singh wins Hilton’s School National Sports Day competitions

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Sep: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Hilton’s School, Majra, organised various sporting events between 29 and 31 August. The teams were named after some of the famed Indian freedom fighters, like Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, Rani Lakshmi Bai and Sarojini Naidu.

The primary objective of conducting the sports event was to encourage participation among students and school staff and to build greater awareness of sports.

The sporting activities involved various inter house matches of chess, carrom, football, basketball and Kho-Kho.

The Overall Trophy was lifted by team Bhagat Singh. The sports programmes conducted on the occasion of National Sports day were a successful endeavour to build a healthy spirit of sportsmanship and leadership amongst the students.