‘Tech Symposium – 2020’ concludes successfully at UPES

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Dec: A two-day ‘Tech. Symposium – 2020’ concluded successfully at the Bidholi Campus of UPES. The event, organised by the ‘School of Engineering (SoE)’, witnessed over 300 participants and a contribution of 120+ research papers representing diverse trends of research in engineering. Advisor HSE – GAIL (India) Limited, Dr SP Garg inaugurated the event with Dean SoE – Dr Kamal Bansal, Assistant Dean, Research, SoE – Dr SM Tauseef and the Programme Director, HSE & Civil Engineering, UPES – Dr NA Siddiqui with many others. The Symposium aimed at providing a common platform for sharing knowledge and concepts along with providing solutions to diverse technical problems in the field of engineering. The event was held in a virtual mode due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Briefing the media, Arun Dhand, Sr Director – Public Affairs, UPES, said that the event was open to participation by engineering students in the final year of graduation or pursuing post-graduation from technical institutions across the country. Attractive prizes for the winners were also in the offing to ignite the young minds. Faculty & students from various departments also attended the Symposium through virtual mode.

Addressing the participants, Chief Guest Dr SP Garg emphasised the important role played by young engineers in the field of R&D. “There’s nothing better than to prepare a young engineer for the changed world of R&D,” Dr Garg stated.

Dr Kamal Bansal discussed how events like these help in energising engineering students to take part in providing industrial solutions. Dr SM Tauseef’s speech contained insights on multidisciplinary research in the field of engineering, while Dr Nihal Siddiqui elaborated on engineering aspects with consideration of sustainable approach.

Convener Prasenjit Mondal mentioned the many institutions that took part. Disaster Management, Waste to Wealth, Advance Materials, Biomimetic, Renewable Energy & Sustainability, Smart Manufacturing & IoT and Innovative Solution to Social Challenges featured as the themes of the event. E-Certificates were provided for Participation and to the ‘Best Presentation’. The awards consisted of cash prizes for the top three winners followed by five consolation positions, Mondal revealed. The First Prize of Rs 25,000 in cash went to Rohit Mahawar, Priyanshu Dwivedi, Raghav Agarwal and Dr. Ashish Karn from Department of Mechanical Engineering of ‘Team UPES’; the Second Prize of Rs 20,000 was won by Swaminathan Mania and Prof Mridula Mishrab from Team LPU, while the Third Prize of Rs 15,000 was claimed by Sameep Khandelwal, Ujjwal Gupta, Avi Shrivastava and Abhishek Nandan from Department of HSE & Civil Engineering of ‘Team UPES’ again. The five Consolation Prizes of Rs 7,500, each, were awarded to Deepika Pandey, Saman Khan, Sajud Khan and Prem Prakash from Centre of Excellence in Renewable Energy Education & Research of ‘Team University of Lucknow’; Sushrutha PB & Gopalakrishnan Govindasamy from Department of Chemical Engineering of ‘Team UPES’; Kalyani S, Anandha Balaji A, J Gokula Narayanan and L Maria Antony Xavier from Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering of ‘Team Kamaraj College of Engineering & Technology, Madurai’; Juno Reju, Sneha Shaji, Nitty Ann Abraham & Mekha R Nair from Department of HSE & Civil Engineering of ‘Team UPES’ and Purnayan Mitra & Isshita Kalia from Department of Chemical Engineering of ‘Team UPES’ again. Vice Chancellor, UPES, Dr Sunil Rai applauded the Organizing Team for conducting the symposium smoothly.

Prasenjit Mondal thanked colleagues Dr BP Yadav, Abhishek Nandan, Dr Jitendra Yadav, Dr G Gopalakrishnan, Tabassum Abbasi, Dr Sami Rahman, Arun PA, Dr Annapurna Boruah, Vipin Kumar, Anand Kumar Singh, Akshi K Singh, Valluru Venkata Krishnakanth and V Surendar and the University HODs for their support in organising the event.