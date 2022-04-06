Technology brings efficiency to work: Abhey Lamba

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Apr: The Department of Management Studies, Graphic Era Hill University, organised a guest lecture on Industry Interface with Abhey Lamba, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, Finance, CISCO, at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium today.

During the interactive session with MBA students, he said that technology has made people more productive rather than unemployed. Emphasising the importance of technology, he said that it helped in advancement of professional skills and also brings efficiency.

Highlighting the reasons for big companies hiring freshers, he said that freshers are quick learners, can do multitasking and adapt to new technologies easily.

From being Vice President, Go-To-Market Finance at Autodesk, and having fourteen years of rich experience in equity analysis at various investment banks on Wall Street, he shared how diversity in career enhances professional attitude and develops a problem-solving approach. He underlined the importance of graduation years when one gets to learn hard skills, innovations, building networks and curiosity. The session concluded with a question and answer session.

Dr Arvind Mohan, HOD, Management, organised the session. Maj General Prof Dr OP Soni (Retd), Dean, Management, Graphic Era Deemed University proposed the vote of thanks. Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola, Director General, Graphic Era University, Dr HN Nagaraja, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr J Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University along with HODs, faculty members and students were present at the session. The session was moderated by Mehak Sethi.