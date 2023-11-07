Technology will play a major role in building a developed & strong India by 2047: Lt-Gen Gurmit Singh

Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), while participating as the chief guest in the fourth convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Uttarakhand, awarded degrees, titles and medals to a total of 98 people of the institute.The Governor extended his best wishes to all the degree recipients and called upon them to play an active and positive role in nation-building. He said that if India has to become a great India, a developed India and a prosperous India by the year 2047, then technology will play a major role in it and technical institutions like NITs have a major role in developing technology and building capacity to use it.Singh said that there is a big challenge before us to become Vishwa Guru India, but I am confident that we will achieve this status with the generation of skills and professionals being prepared by Indian technology and technical institutions. Today in these technical institutes, skilled professionals are being prepared from all perspectives including technology, social management, cultural integration, knowledge and spirituality.The 98 people awarded degrees by the Governor included 92 B.Tech, 12 PhD and 4 M.Tech holders. Of these, 6 people were also awarded gold medals.Professor Chandrashekhar of IIT Delhi inspired the pass-outs to become dutiful, dedicated, logical and innovative citizens with an innovative attitude.Director and Chairman Governing Board NIT Srinagar, Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi welcomed the guests and all the people at the function and shared the achievements of the institute, its history and future goals.During this time, Governor Singh also inspected the products prepared by Chandrabadni, Nanda Devi, Rajarajeshwari, Shiv Bhakti, Kansamardani and Bhagirathi self-help groups and also praised the efforts of these women openly. Earlier, he also visited Dhari Devi temple in Srinagar and offered prayers.On this occasion, District Magistrate Garhwal Dr Ashish Chauhan, Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey, Additional District Magistrate Ila Giri, Deputy District Magistrate Nupur Verma, Abrar Ahmed and other personnel were present.