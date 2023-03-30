TEDx Speaker Jyotika Bedi addresses students of Law College 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: A talk by well-known motivator and TEDx speaker Jyotika Bedi was organised at Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University, here, today. The event was organised under the aegis of the Women’s Cell of the college. The main topic of discussion was women empowerment.

Bedi kept her talk focused on contemporary issues. She spoke about instilling confidence, avoiding peer pressure, friendships and breakups. She provided tips to the youth on emerging from the problems they face in their day to day lives.

The session was interactive and the students asked her a series of questions. She satisfied their curiosity on a number of issues. She said that friendship, breakups and live-in culture are becoming increasingly prevalent among the youth, which often end in depression.

Dean of the college, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that, today, a large number of youths are falling prey to depression. Youth are adopting anti-social and immoral tendencies due to ignorance and various other reasons. Due to this, regular counseling of youth and sessions of renowned speakers are very beneficial.

Those present on the occasion were Executive Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Dean, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Prof Poonam Rawat, Dr V Bhuvneswari, Dr Shikha Uniyal Gairola, Amit Chaudhary and hundreds of faculty members and students.