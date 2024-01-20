Teenage girl commits suicide

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jan: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide at Raiwala area of Dehradun on Thursday, police said.

After getting the information, a police party rushed to Raiwala locality where they found that 17 year old girl Poonam Singh had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta, police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

An investigation is being conducted. The body has been kept in a mortuary after the postmortem.

An investigation has been launched to know the exact cause of the death.