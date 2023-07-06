Tehri DM reviews preparations for Central Regional Council meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Tehri , 5 July: The 24th meeting of the Central Zonal Council is proposed to be held on July 15, 2023, in district Tehri of the border state of Uttarakhand.

After the G-20, a meeting of the Central Regional Council is going to be held on July 15, 2023, in the Narendra Nagar area of district Tehri . Along with Uttarakhand, the Chief Ministers and senior officers of the central region states will participate in the meeting. The district administration has started completing the preparations about the meeting.

District Magistrate Tehri Garhwal, Mayur Dixit held a meeting with the concerned officials regarding all arrangements at a private hotel in Narendra Nagar, on Wednesday. The District Magistrate gave instructions to the concerned officers to complete all other arrangements for the meeting regarding vehicles, electricity, drinking water, parking, food, furniture, net connectivity, computer equipment/writing material, sitting arrangement, etc. within time.

CDO Manish Kumar, CMO Manu Jain, SDM Narendranagar Devendra Negi, ARTO Chakrapani Mishra, DSO Arun Verma, EO Municipality Narendra Nagar and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.