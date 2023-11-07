Tehri International Acro Festival to be launched from 24 Nov

Dehradun, 4 Nov: Tehri Lake is the fastest emerging new destination in the tourism map of Uttarakhand. This place is proving to be a hot favourite for adventure tourism lovers. This is the reason why various events are now being organised here regularly by the state government under Destination Uttarakhand. In this regard, International Tehri Acro Festival 2023 will be organised in Tehri Lake from 24 to 28 November.

The state government is making continuous efforts to encourage adventure sports in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has claimed that the state government is working with full dedication to give global recognition to Destination Uttarakhand. He said that new events are being organised routinely by the state government to make Uttarakhand a leading state in the field of adventure tourism sports. The International Acro Festival to be organised in Tehri Lake will expectedly establish new dimensions in this direction.

In November, the state is going to host the International Acro Festival 2023 for the first time in Tehri Lake. Tehri Acro Festival 2023 will begin on 24 November and conclude on 28 November. 35 international pilots and 100 Indian pilots will participate to compete in this thrilling event. Many adventurous activities like acro flying, synchro flying, wing suit flying, de-bagging will be seen in this event.

Tehri District Tourism Officer Atul Bhandari informed that for the first time an international level event is going to be organized in Tehri Lake, in which players from India and abroad will participate. He told that during the event, renowned music bands like Euphoria, Pandavas will also perform in the evening.