Telemedicine services of AIIMS Rishikesh to continue

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 10 Jun: In view of the increasing number of corona patients, the General OPD of AIIMS Rishikesh has been closed during the lockdown. But all necessary medical consultation is being given to the patients through telemedicine services.

Dr Vartika Saxena, Consultant, Telemedicine OPD Services, and HOD CFM Department, has stated that telemedicine services will be continued even after reopening of the General OPD. This would ensure that those who wish to avoid coming to the hospital due to the threat of Covid can get medical advice at home over the phone.

Dr Vartika added that from 7 April to the first week of June, more than 2000 people have availed the telemedicine service of AIIMS. Most of these calls have come to the radiotherapy and urology departments.

Dr Yogesh Bahurupi, Nodal Officer, Telemedicine OPD Service, AIIMS, said that apart from providing counseling, doctors of AIIMS are also giving information about the consumption of medicines to the patients by looking at the medical reports over WhatsApp. Any patient can send medical test reports over WhatsApp to the telemedicine numbers. Dr Yogesh said that this special facility of telemedicine is operated daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Telemedicine Numbers are General Medicine- 7217014335; Family Medicine – 9621539863; Pulmonary Medicine – 7302893024; Integrated Breast Care Centre – 8791335452; Burns and Plastic Surgery – 8791237706; Radiotherapy- 7417970228; Medical Oncology – 8865989205; Clinical Hematology – 8865989235; Urology – 8126542780; Psychotherapy—9084976174; Gynecology- 7060005851; Dental disease- 9619181125; CTVS Department- 7417051576.