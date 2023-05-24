Temperature has increased most in U’khand: Subodh Uniyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Technical Education and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said, today, that the temperature has increased the most in Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand, this temperature has increased by 1.17 degrees, even though 72 percent of the land area in Uttarakhand is under forest cover.

The Forest Minister today inaugurated the climate clock prepared by the children of various schools at Graphic Era.

Minister Uniyal addressed the gathering at Graphic Era Hill University as the Chief Guest. At the function, children from 49 schools of Dehradun assembled digital climate clocks. Little hands, under the guidance of Chetan Singh Solanki, IIT Bombay Professor, a master of techniques, accomplished this seemingly complicated task with great skill in a few hours and 49 beautiful climate clocks were prepared.

Chief Guest Uniyal inaugurated these climate clocks prepared by the children. He said that climate change is not only an issue in India or Uttarakhand but a global one. Efforts should be made by everyone and at every level to prevent climate change. Forests can prove to be the biggest weapon to fight this battle. Melting of glaciers, landslides, cyclones, deforestation, decreasing ground water level, forest fires, etc., are the results of climate change. In order to fight against these calamities, society will have to build a strong relationship with the forests.

Subodh Uniyal called upon the students to contribute at their level to save the environment, forests and humanity. The Forest Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the direction by calling for saving water and energy. He also emphasised on green employment and green economy.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, said, “If we are not alert today, we will not be able to face many big challenges in the future. Climate change and global warming are just such challenges.”

Professor Chetan Singh Solanki of IIT Bombay said that, in order not to worsen the situation, ‘we have to produce locally and reduce our needs’. He gave a formula for the use of energy – Avoid, Minimise and Generate i.e. avoid the use of energy, if it is not possible, minimise it and produce it yourself.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Sanjay Jasola delivered the welcome address. Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, proposed the vote of thanks. Higher Education Advisor Prof KD Purohit and several officials and faculty were also present. The event was organised by Graphic Era in association with Energy Swaraj Foundation and Switch on Foundation.