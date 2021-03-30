THDC pays dividend of Rs 77.79 Cr to UP Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 26 Mar: THDC India Limited has paid dividend of Rs 77.79 Crore to Government of Uttar Pradesh on account of its financial performance during the financial year 2020-21.

A.K. Srivastava, OSD, THDCIL, presented the draft of the dividend to Alok Sinha, Additional Secretary, (Energy), UP, in the presence of UP Minister for Energy Shrikant Sharma on 25 March at Lucknow. M Devraj, Chairman, UPPCL, was also present on the occasion.