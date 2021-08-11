THDC Social Media Centre holds webinar on ‘Journey of Hydro Sector’

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 10 Aug: The Social Media Centre of THDC India Limited (THDCIL) organised a webinar on the theme ‘Journey of Hydro Sector and its contribution in making India energy surplus’. This webinar was a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative undertaken by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and to celebrate the glorious history of India’s progress, culture and achievements.

PK Aggarwal, ED (Technical), RN Singh, ED (VPHEP), and LP Joshi, GM (EM-Design), were the internal key speakers and Amitabh Tripathi, Sr ED (WAPCOS Limited), VR Shrivastava, GM (Civil), Corporate Planning Division, NHPC Limited, Abhishek Agarwal, Chief GM & Head (IT) (EESL), and Yogesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer & Nodal Officer Smart Meter (UPPCL) were the external key speakers for the webinar. The speakers discussed the key role, issues, opportunities and challenges of hydro power in the development of the nation. The panel discussed and shared the vast array of experiences with the participants in the hydropower sector.

Gaurav Kumar, Social Media Officer, THDCIL, moderated the session. As many as 150 participants joined the virtual event.